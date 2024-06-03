Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an objective assessment of Ukraine's position regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that Ukraine is a fair country that respects international law and the UN Charter, and recognizes two states – both Israel and Palestine.

"Ukraine said that if Hamas terrorists, this was on the first day of an attack on Israeli civilians, attack civilians, Israel has the right to defend itself," he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue, conference in Singapore on Sunday, answering questions from the hall.

"And after that, when Israel was in Gaza and there was a humanitarian crisis, Ukraine said: first, it is ready to help Gaza humanitarianly; second, international law should be respected; third, Ukraine recognizes two states, Israel and Palestine, and will do everything so that Israel stops, so that this conflict ends, and so that civilians do not suffer," Zelenskyy noted.

"Therefore, please do not confuse the two periods and do not mix them into one," the head of Ukraine added.