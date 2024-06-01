Fragment of enemy UAV hit critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region

On Saturday night, Russian troops carried out another attack in Ukraine, in Vinnytsia region, a fragment of an enemy UAV hit an object of critical infrastructure, said head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Borzov.

"In Vinnytsia, as a result of falling debris from a downed enemy drone, a fire broke out at a critical information facility," his Telegram channel says.

According to Borzov, all services are working. There are no casualties.

"Now the Kalibrs are moving towards the region. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid siren!" the head of the Administration added.