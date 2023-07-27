Facts

16:33 27.07.2023

Two Kalibr missiles downed near Vinnytsia on Wed, five people injured

1 min read

Five residents of Vinnytsia region were injured by falling pieces of the Russian Kalibr missiles that were shot down by the air defense system on Wednesday, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov has said.

"Yesterday, at around 14:00, two Kalibr missiles were shot down in a Vinnytsia suburb. Five people were injured by falling pieces. All of them received necessary medical aid. There is no threat to their life," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Household and technical premises were damage. The extent of damage is yet to be evaluated.

Tags: #vinnytsia #kalibr

MORE ABOUT

17:12 26.07.2023
Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

09:12 19.07.2023
Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

09:52 13.07.2023
Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

09:46 06.07.2023
Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

10:30 19.06.2023
Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

12:10 31.05.2023
Three Russian carriers with total salvo of 16 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

Three Russian carriers with total salvo of 16 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

12:48 10.05.2023
Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

13:51 17.04.2023
Occupiers increase number of missile carriers in Black Sea to three, total salvo – 16 missiles

Occupiers increase number of missile carriers in Black Sea to three, total salvo – 16 missiles

11:19 30.03.2023
McDonald's opens restaurant in Vinnytsia

McDonald's opens restaurant in Vinnytsia

13:53 29.03.2023
Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

LATEST

Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

AD
AD
AD
AD