Two Kalibr missiles downed near Vinnytsia on Wed, five people injured

Five residents of Vinnytsia region were injured by falling pieces of the Russian Kalibr missiles that were shot down by the air defense system on Wednesday, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov has said.

"Yesterday, at around 14:00, two Kalibr missiles were shot down in a Vinnytsia suburb. Five people were injured by falling pieces. All of them received necessary medical aid. There is no threat to their life," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Household and technical premises were damage. The extent of damage is yet to be evaluated.