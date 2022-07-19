Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Fifty-four people, who were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia, are still hospitalized, eight of them are in serious condition, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov has said.

"Three Kalibr missiles – the cost of 25 human lives… Some 54 injured are still in Vinnytsia hospitals. Eight in serious condition. A 20-year-old woman with burns over 98% of her body is in critical condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

The official also said that 8-year-old Roman, whose mother was killed as a result of the attack, has been transported to Lviv.

"They are looking for a hospital in Poland that specializes in treatment of the same of type of burns Roma has got," Borzov said.

In addition, four more patients have been transferred to Lviv Burn Center, and another two are being prepared for the transportation.

As reported, on July 14, the Russian forces mounted a missile attack on the center of Vinnytsia. Twenty-three people, including three children, were killed instantly. Some 202 people sought medical aid, 90 of them were hospitalized.

On July 16, an injured woman died in hospital. Another injured woman died on July 19. Thus, the death toll from the attack rose to 25.