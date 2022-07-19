Facts

16:34 19.07.2022

Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

2 min read
Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Fifty-four people, who were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia, are still hospitalized, eight of them are in serious condition, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov has said.

"Three Kalibr missiles – the cost of 25 human lives… Some 54 injured are still in Vinnytsia hospitals. Eight in serious condition. A 20-year-old woman with burns over 98% of her body is in critical condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

The official also said that 8-year-old Roman, whose mother was killed as a result of the attack, has been transported to Lviv.

"They are looking for a hospital in Poland that specializes in treatment of the same of type of burns Roma has got," Borzov said.

In addition, four more patients have been transferred to Lviv Burn Center, and another two are being prepared for the transportation.

As reported, on July 14, the Russian forces mounted a missile attack on the center of Vinnytsia. Twenty-three people, including three children, were killed instantly. Some 202 people sought medical aid, 90 of them were hospitalized.

On July 16, an injured woman died in hospital. Another injured woman died on July 19. Thus, the death toll from the attack rose to 25.

Tags: #injured #vinnytsia

MORE ABOUT

18:26 18.07.2022
EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

16:23 16.07.2022
After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

13:09 15.07.2022
Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

11:59 15.07.2022
After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

21:14 14.07.2022
The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

17:49 14.07.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

17:27 14.07.2022
EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

16:04 14.07.2022
Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

15:47 14.07.2022
Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

14:52 14.07.2022
There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

LATEST

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

AD
AD
AD
AD