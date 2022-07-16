Facts

16:23 16.07.2022

After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

1 min read
After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

In Vinnytsia, work has been completed to remove the rubble after enemy missile attacks on July 14, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

"In total, as a result of the shelling, 55 multi-apartment and private residential buildings, 40 cars and two trams were damaged and destroyed," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel.

"According to the regional military administration's health department, 23 people were killed, including three children, as a result of the shelling. Some 202 people asked for help, 68 of them were hospitalized, including four children, some 110 received outpatient care. All the victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance," the service said.

Three people were rescued by the State Emergency Service.

Tags: #vinnytsia

MORE ABOUT

13:09 15.07.2022
Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

11:59 15.07.2022
After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

21:14 14.07.2022
The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

17:49 14.07.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

17:27 14.07.2022
EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

16:04 14.07.2022
Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

15:47 14.07.2022
Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

14:52 14.07.2022
There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

14:18 14.07.2022
Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

13:51 14.07.2022
Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

PGO: As result of Russia aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 662 wounded

Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

U.S. sees no signs of weapons smuggling out of Ukraine

LATEST

Biden, Saudi Crown Prince express support for Ukraine following meeting in Jeddah

Tkachenko: Russia deliberately seeks to destroy Ukrainian identity, cultural heritage, so intl organizations should increase pressure on aggressor state

Missile attack on Chuhuiv allegedly carried out from territory of Belgorod region – police

Death toll from enemy missile attack on Chuhuiv rises to three – Synehubov

USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

Eight killed, 13 wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – Kyrylenko

Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

PGO: As result of Russia aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 662 wounded

Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

AD
AD
AD
AD