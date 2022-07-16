After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

In Vinnytsia, work has been completed to remove the rubble after enemy missile attacks on July 14, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

"In total, as a result of the shelling, 55 multi-apartment and private residential buildings, 40 cars and two trams were damaged and destroyed," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel.

"According to the regional military administration's health department, 23 people were killed, including three children, as a result of the shelling. Some 202 people asked for help, 68 of them were hospitalized, including four children, some 110 received outpatient care. All the victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance," the service said.

Three people were rescued by the State Emergency Service.