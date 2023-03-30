Facts

11:19 30.03.2023

McDonald's opens restaurant in Vinnytsia

1 min read
McDonald's opens restaurant in Vinnytsia

McDonald's opened a restaurant in Vinnytsia on Thursday, the fourth restaurant since the company reopened in Ukraine, the company's press service reported.

According to the press service of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., due to its location on the outskirts of the city and next to the bus station, the restaurant is especially convenient for visitors. It has 125 seats in the hall and 88 on the terrace, and ten self-service terminals. Motorists will be able to use McDrive with two arrival lines.

The restaurant will operate from 07:00 to 22:00 and will comply with the extended safety rules implemented by the company.

As noted, the restaurant was almost built before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is the first new establishment opened by the company in 2023. Previously, new McDonald's establishments appeared in Kyiv, Lviv and in Lisnyky (Kyiv region).

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.

The first establishment in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.

Tags: #mcdonalds #vinnytsia

MORE ABOUT

19:53 28.03.2023
McDonald's reopens five restaurants in Odesa

McDonald's reopens five restaurants in Odesa

20:21 02.03.2023
Vinnytsia launches ten out of 20 purchased Polish used Solaris trolleybuses

Vinnytsia launches ten out of 20 purchased Polish used Solaris trolleybuses

16:44 02.03.2023
McDonald's announces start of work in Odesa, Dnipro

McDonald's announces start of work in Odesa, Dnipro

11:23 26.12.2022
McDonald's reopens in Bucha

McDonald's reopens in Bucha

13:22 03.11.2022
McDonald's reopens more restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's reopens more restaurants in Ukraine

12:01 03.11.2022
McDonald's reopens more restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's reopens more restaurants in Ukraine

14:56 28.10.2022
McDonald's resumes work in Zhytomyr, operation of four restaurants in Kyiv region

McDonald's resumes work in Zhytomyr, operation of four restaurants in Kyiv region

12:28 30.09.2022
McDonald's opens ten restaurants in Kyiv for visiting

McDonald's opens ten restaurants in Kyiv for visiting

11:24 19.09.2022
McDonald's begins phased opening of restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's begins phased opening of restaurants in Ukraine

16:36 11.08.2022
McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

Reznikov: Leopard tanks to be used in counteroffensive, I think, in April-May

LATEST

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

French court refuses to extradite Zhevaho to Ukraine

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Ukraine needs F-16 fighters – Zaluzhny

Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

Passport service Document starts operating in Germany

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

SBU chief, US Ambassador to Ukraine discuss issues of cooperation in fight against Russian aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD