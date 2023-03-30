McDonald's opens restaurant in Vinnytsia

McDonald's opened a restaurant in Vinnytsia on Thursday, the fourth restaurant since the company reopened in Ukraine, the company's press service reported.

According to the press service of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., due to its location on the outskirts of the city and next to the bus station, the restaurant is especially convenient for visitors. It has 125 seats in the hall and 88 on the terrace, and ten self-service terminals. Motorists will be able to use McDrive with two arrival lines.

The restaurant will operate from 07:00 to 22:00 and will comply with the extended safety rules implemented by the company.

As noted, the restaurant was almost built before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is the first new establishment opened by the company in 2023. Previously, new McDonald's establishments appeared in Kyiv, Lviv and in Lisnyky (Kyiv region).

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.

The first establishment in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.