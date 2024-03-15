Facts

09:31 15.03.2024

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

1 min read

Another person among the four hospitalized died after an enemy UAV attack in Vinnytsia region, one person died on the spot, said head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Borzov.

"As a result of the night attack in Vinnytsia region, another person died. As it became known, a woman died in the hospital," his Telegram channel says.

As reported, an enemy drone during an evening attack on Thursday hit a residential building in Vinnytsia region, three civilians were injured, said Borzov.

