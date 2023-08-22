Construction of Volia Agri-Food Park starts in Vinnytsia

The construction of the Vinnytsia Industrial Park (Volia Agri-Food Park Vinnytsia) has started, Deputy Mayor of Vinnytsia Andriy Ocheretiany said.

"Preparatory work is already underway. Over time, a modern business center for residents, a logistics center and a Light Industry Box to accommodate the production of small food enterprises will appear on the territory of the agro-food park," he wrote on Facebook.

35.7 hectares were allocated for the construction of Volia Agri-Food Park Vinnytsia. The expected volume of capital investments is about UAH 3 billion. The organizers of the project plan to employ about 2,000 people.

According to the press service of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, the first phase of the construction of the agro-food park provides for the development of engineering networks, roads and landscaping in the park, the construction of a business center for residents, a Light Industry Box to accommodate the production of small food enterprises, and a logistics center.

According to the project administration, the infrastructure and service capabilities of Volia Agri-Food Park Vinnytsia can attract residents from the entire food chain - from research and innovation, formulation development and creation of new products to mass production, as well as warehouse and transport logistics, product certification, organization of sales and development of export potential.

"Volia Agri-Food Park Vinnytsia will provide international and Ukrainian food companies with ready-made solutions for relocation and business scaling," said Borys Shestopalov, the founder and investor of Volia Agri-Food Park Vinnytsia.

The businessman, who also co-owns the food tech companies HD Group and GFS, said the infrastructure is expected to meet cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency and environmental requirements to reduce operating costs and increase the profitability of food businesses.