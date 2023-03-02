Vinnytsia launches ten out of 20 purchased Polish used Solaris trolleybuses

Ten used low-floor Polish Solaris Trollino trolleybuses, purchased by Vinnytsia under a tender at the end of 2022, have been launched on three of the city’s busiest routes since Thursday, mayor of the city Serhiy Morhunov said.

"The transport will replace technically and morally obsolete Soviet-made ZiU trolleybuses that have already exhausted their resources. The Polish cars that we purchased are ten years old, but they are in a good technical condition. Certification and state registration have passed in Ukraine," Morhunov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He recalled that a total of 20 such trolleybuses were purchased for Vinnytsia, i.e. delivery of another 10 units is expected.

According to the mayor, the trolleybuses of high comfort, energy-saving, designed for 96 passengers, have a place for passengers with limited mobility.

"Motors consume 30% less electricity than ZiU models. In addition, we installed validators and on-board systems," Morhunov wrote.

According to information from ProZorro, on December 2, 2022, Vinnytsia Transport Company entered into an agreement with Modern Trucks LLC (Avtek company), which won the tender for the supply of 20 low-floor trolleybuses to the city, offering Polish cars for UAH 32.82 million with an expected price of UAH 34 million.