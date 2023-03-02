Facts

20:21 02.03.2023

Vinnytsia launches ten out of 20 purchased Polish used Solaris trolleybuses

1 min read

Ten used low-floor Polish Solaris Trollino trolleybuses, purchased by Vinnytsia under a tender at the end of 2022, have been launched on three of the city’s busiest routes since Thursday, mayor of the city Serhiy Morhunov said.

"The transport will replace technically and morally obsolete Soviet-made ZiU trolleybuses that have already exhausted their resources. The Polish cars that we purchased are ten years old, but they are in a good technical condition. Certification and state registration have passed in Ukraine," Morhunov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He recalled that a total of 20 such trolleybuses were purchased for Vinnytsia, i.e. delivery of another 10 units is expected.

According to the mayor, the trolleybuses of high comfort, energy-saving, designed for 96 passengers, have a place for passengers with limited mobility.

"Motors consume 30% less electricity than ZiU models. In addition, we installed validators and on-board systems," Morhunov wrote.

According to information from ProZorro, on December 2, 2022, Vinnytsia Transport Company entered into an agreement with Modern Trucks LLC (Avtek company), which won the tender for the supply of 20 low-floor trolleybuses to the city, offering Polish cars for UAH 32.82 million with an expected price of UAH 34 million.

Tags: #vinnytsia #trolleybuses

MORE ABOUT

16:34 19.07.2022
Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

Some 54 people injured in missile attack on Vinnytsia still hospitalized, eight in serious condition

18:26 18.07.2022
EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

16:23 16.07.2022
After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

After missile attack in Vinnytsia 55 multi-apartment, private houses, 40 cars, two trams damaged or destroyed – service

13:09 15.07.2022
Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

Police identify 19 out of 23 killed in missile attacks on Vinnytsia, eight more people considered missing – National Police chief

11:59 15.07.2022
After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

21:14 14.07.2022
The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

17:49 14.07.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

17:27 14.07.2022
EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

16:04 14.07.2022
Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

15:47 14.07.2022
Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Winter was difficult, but Ukraine had electricity, heat – Zelenskyy

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

LATEST

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

G20 talks end in India with no consensus on Ukraine war – media

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

Occupiers shell queue for humanitarian aid in Beryslav district, nine people, incl. one child, wounded – PGO

IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

Social Policy Ministry doesn't disclose data about number of people who need prosthetics in Ukraine

Concorde Capital head announces collection of bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

AD
AD
AD
AD