Industrial park based on Quadruple Helix model with investments of UAH 6 bln to be constructed in Vinnytsia

The Alterra Group development company will construct the industrial park "Formation.Vinnytsia" based on the Quadruple Helix model, the total amount of investments in the project is estimated at UAH 6 billion, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Formation.Vinnytsia industrial park is the second project in our series of 'Formation' parks. The first one, which we are implementing in Lviv, has already confirmed the effectiveness of our model – a full-fledged ecosystem for manufacturers with Quadruple Helix Model integration," Alterra Group CEO Dmytro Kovalchuk said during the presentation of the project in Vinnytsia.

As reported, in early 2025, the investor of Volia Agri-food Park Vinnytsia (Vinnytsia Industrial Park) Borys Shestopalov involved the commercial real estate developer Alterra Group in the construction of the industrial park as a strategic partner. According to the Opendatabot service, Uparks LLC sold 75% of the charter capital of Alterra Group LLC.

The construction of the IP company Uparks started in August 2023. The Volia Agri-Food Park Vinnytsia project received about UAH 116 million in state support in 2024.

As reported by Alterra Group, as of May 2025, a road and sewerage have already been brought to the industrial park, and a wide highway is currently being laid there. The total investment in the project, which is planned to be completed by 2029, is estimated at UAH 6 billion.

The area of ​​Formation.Vinnytsia will cover 175,000 square meters, where about 50 companies can be accommodated. The Quadruple Helix model involves cooperation between education, business, government and society to create innovations. According to this concept, it is planned to create a center for the development of innovations and technologies, parts of which will include a prototyping laboratory with professional equipment for creating prototypes, an R&D center for developing new products and a business incubator for manufacturing startups. It is expected that the IP will create about 3,500 jobs, and cooperation with universities will allow adapting educational programs to the real needs of business.

"We are particularly interested in the development of food processing, the automotive equipment and components sector and related areas. At the same time, we are open to other industries if their activities harmoniously fit into the overall ecosystem of the park and contribute to mutually beneficial coexistence," Alterra Group said.

Another feature of the project is that the management company will help residents export thanks to its membership in European chambers of commerce and industry, promising preferential conditions for participation in international exhibitions and communication with potential foreign partners. As Interfax-Ukraine was told, this service will be implemented for park residents by the end of 2025.

Among the future infrastructure of the park are facilities aimed not only at residents, but also at the community as a whole. An apart-hotel, a dining room, a gym, a supermarket, a sports ground, a client center and a shelter are planned.

Alterra Group LLC was established in 2016, the charter capital is UAH 5 million. The ultimate beneficiary is Dmytro Kovalchuk. The company's portfolio includes nine projects, including 107,868 square meters already put into operation, and 108,900 square meters will be ready in 2025. According to Opendatabot, in 2024 the company received UAH 236.97 million of revenue, which doubled the figure for 2023, and reduced its net loss by 41.2%, to UAH 699,300.

