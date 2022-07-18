Facts

18:26 18.07.2022

EU, Israeli ambassadors visit Vinnytsia, local governor asks for help with restoration of House of Officers

Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov on Monday appealed to European diplomats with a request to help restore the House of Officers, which was damaged as a result of a missile attack inflicted on the center of Vinnytsia by Russian invaders.

"Today, a delegation of ambassadors from the EU countries and Israel – 20 diplomats came to support Vinnytsia residents. Vinnytsia is now on the map of Russian war crimes ... On July 14, Caliber missiles hit a cultural center, a parking lot near the hospital and a park. Three missiles cost the lives of 24 people. Three children – four-year-old Liza, seven-year-old Maksym and eight-year-old Kyrylo," Borzov wrote on Telegram.

He specified that there are still 63 citizens wounded as a result of shelling in hospitals. At the same time, four seriously wounded patients were transported to hospitals in Lviv and Poland. Two patients are in critical condition.

"Victory Square is blocked. Investigators are working. Public transport passes without stopping ... But the facade of the House of Officers survived. I appealed to diplomats with a request to help save it," Borzov said.

According to him, the building is an architectural monument, and it was "the possibility of its restoration that was discussed with respected guests at the site of the tragedy."

"After all, international partners are already taking concrete steps to restore and reconstruct the destroyed and damaged cultural heritage sites of Ukraine. In particular, in the form of cultural patronage. As an example, Italy, together with Ukraine, will restore the drama theater in Mariupol, which was destroyed by the Russian occupiers," the head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration stressed.

Borzov specified that in the near future a special commission on this issue would be created under Vinnytsia regional military administration.

"We must take into account all possible options for restoring the House of Officers. Its address is symbolic: Vinnytsia, Victory Square. It is waiting for the victory of Ukraine," he said.

He expressed gratitude to "all our partners and friends of Ukraine," specifying that Vinnytsia was visited by diplomatic representatives of France, Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Austria, Greece, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Israel.

