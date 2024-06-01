Guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be reliable protection for every child in our country – Zelenskyy

On the International Children's Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the guaranteed independence of Ukraine would be a reliable protection for every child in the state.

“The children of every nation deserve to be safe and have the opportunity to live their own lives, pursue their own dreams, and be with their families. Unfortunately, the Russian aggression has robbed many Ukrainian children of their time of carefree play and forced them to see the worst thing that happens in the adult world – war – too early,” the President said.

At the same time, according to him, “millions of adults, not only in our country, still feel that it is important to do everything possible to restore security, no matter what – to protect, to repel Russian evil, and to restore the ability to live.”

“Our Ukrainian children are studying, dreaming, and in many ways helping the adults to hold on and stand by Ukraine – without surrendering it to the occupier. I am confident that we will succeed in defending our independence. And the guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be a reliable protection for every child in our country,” Zelenskyy stressed.