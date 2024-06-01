Facts

12:12 01.06.2024

Guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be reliable protection for every child in our country – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be reliable protection for every child in our country – Zelenskyy

On the International Children's Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the guaranteed independence of Ukraine would be a reliable protection for every child in the state.

“The children of every nation deserve to be safe and have the opportunity to live their own lives, pursue their own dreams, and be with their families. Unfortunately, the Russian aggression has robbed many Ukrainian children of their time of carefree play and forced them to see the worst thing that happens in the adult world – war – too early,” the President said.

At the same time, according to him, “millions of adults, not only in our country, still feel that it is important to do everything possible to restore security, no matter what – to protect, to repel Russian evil, and to restore the ability to live.”

“Our Ukrainian children are studying, dreaming, and in many ways helping the adults to hold on and stand by Ukraine – without surrendering it to the occupier. I am confident that we will succeed in defending our independence. And the guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be a reliable protection for every child in our country,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #children #protection

MORE ABOUT

15:14 01.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Full protection of Ukrainian sky must become norm, partners know exactly what needed for this

Zelenskyy: Full protection of Ukrainian sky must become norm, partners know exactly what needed for this

20:54 29.05.2024
Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

14:56 29.05.2024
Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

11:27 27.05.2024
Argentina wants to join coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia

Argentina wants to join coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia

15:46 25.05.2024
Interior Minister: About 84% of over 60,000 civil protection facilities in Ukraine fully comply with established requirements

Interior Minister: About 84% of over 60,000 civil protection facilities in Ukraine fully comply with established requirements

20:39 22.05.2024
Rada adopts in general bill on protection of land share owners

Rada adopts in general bill on protection of land share owners

10:14 10.05.2024
Metsola visits Center for Protection of Children’s Rights

Metsola visits Center for Protection of Children’s Rights

15:28 03.05.2024
Sixty Ukrainian children to have rest in Azerbaijan – Kondratiuk

Sixty Ukrainian children to have rest in Azerbaijan – Kondratiuk

19:55 25.04.2024
Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

20:13 17.04.2024
Two more families with children return to controlled territory, one of them raising two brothers deprived of parental care – Prokudin

Two more families with children return to controlled territory, one of them raising two brothers deprived of parental care – Prokudin

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Full protection of Ukrainian sky must become norm, partners know exactly what needed for this

Ukrainian forces eliminate 35 missiles, 46 enemy drones – Air Force

Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

One more dead found as result of night rocket attack on Kharkiv on May 31

Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

LATEST

Zelenskyy arrives in Singapore to participate in Shangri-La Dialogue conference

Russian troops capture 752 square kms since year start – ISW

Ukrainian forces eliminate 35 missiles, 46 enemy drones – Air Force

Enemy attacks two DTEK heating stations, equipment seriously damaged – company

Fragment of enemy UAV hit critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region

Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

One more dead found as result of night rocket attack on Kharkiv on May 31

Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

AD
AD
AD
AD