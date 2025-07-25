Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:09 25.07.2025

There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

1 min read

There are no Russian children in Ukraine, this is a new track, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian Federation's demands for the return of 20 Russian children and 30 residents of Kursk region.

"I think we need to sort this out. We don't have their children. This is some new track. In principle, I'm not surprised. Why? Because when we talked about Putin's illegitimacy, how we can deal with him, they took up the story of my illegitimacy and so on," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on July 24.

The President noted that as soon as the Ukrainian side said that the Russians do not take back their dead, “they began to offer us an exchange of bodies.”

"Although before this, on the battlefield, this happened without the media, calmly, quietly, no one made the kind of media pressure that they did. And now, you see, they realized that they handed over the ‘Russians’ to us, and then they realized that this pressure is already working against them," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #children #russian

MORE ABOUT

12:03 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

11:46 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

11:10 25.07.2025
Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

11:07 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

10:48 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

10:24 25.07.2025
Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

09:45 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy on NABU/SAPO: It’s important that Ukrainians responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening

Zelenskyy on NABU/SAPO: It’s important that Ukrainians responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening

09:33 25.07.2025
Ukraine manages to return 1,458 deported children from Russia – President’s Office

Ukraine manages to return 1,458 deported children from Russia – President’s Office

21:01 24.07.2025
Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

19:54 24.07.2025
Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Ukraine needs to close deficit of $65 bln per year - Zelenskyy

Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

AD
AD