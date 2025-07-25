Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:30 25.07.2025

Zarivna reports on four children returned from occupation within Bring Kids Back UA

2 min read

Four Ukrainian children who lived in the regions occupied by Russia were able to leave for the government-controlled territory within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Daria Zarivna said.

"A 13-year-old girl was forced to go to a Russian school. She was forbidden to speak Ukrainian. And when she and her father tried to leave on their own, her father was beaten at a checkpoint. The mother was able to return the five-year-old boy who was taken to the Russian Federation only after a long and difficult struggle. The high school student, who had withdrawn into himself due to the pressure of propaganda and prohibition, lost interest in studying and communicating. And the family of the seven-year-old boy decided to flee after his father was detained at a checkpoint. Already on free land, the child asked for the first time: 'Now Ukraine is not a secret?" Zarivna said in Telegram on Friday.

Thank you to the Save Ukraine team for helping to save the children. We will fight for every Ukrainian child.

As reported, on June 15, Zarivna reported that 1,359 children had already been returned within the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. Special attention was paid to the need to return the abducted children, whose names were included in the initial list that Ukraine handed over to Russia during the talks in Istanbul as part of confidence-building measures. After that, another 15-year-old boy and his mother returned to Ukraine from the occupied territory, and later three more young men aged 17, 18 and 22. On July 1, Zarivna reported the return of two more Ukrainian teenagers to government-controlled territory.

Tags: #returns #children

