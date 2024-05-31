Facts

20:23 31.05.2024

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

2 min read
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that at the alliance's summit in Washington, further steps will be taken to bring Ukraine closer to membership, which will become the country's main security guarantees.

He said this on Friday in Prague at a press conference at the end of an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance member countries.

"We discussed Ukraine's path to NATO membership. Allies agree that Ukraine's future is in NATO. And we are determined to make progress in charting this path. Membership will be Ukraine's ultimate security guarantee. It will ensure a lasting peace; and provide the stability needed for reconstruction. We are working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General expressed hope that at the summit in Washington, the allies "will can take further steps." " also believe strongly that the fact that we will most likely establish a mission or stronger structure for providing support to Ukraine. That will help to move Ukraine closer to membership," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg said while "the Allies agree that Ukraine should be a member, but the timing of the invitation depends on when there will be consensus and when the conditions are met."

Tags: #ukraine #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

14:23 31.05.2024
Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

14:20 31.05.2024
Ukraine concludes security agreement with Norway

Ukraine concludes security agreement with Norway

13:11 31.05.2024
USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

12:31 31.05.2024
Australia announces new aid package worth AUD20 mln for Ukraine

Australia announces new aid package worth AUD20 mln for Ukraine

19:53 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

17:04 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

10:02 30.05.2024
Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

09:38 30.05.2024
Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

17:48 29.05.2024
Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

AD

HOT NEWS

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Ukraine today does not know whether there will be restrictions on use of F-16 – Zelenskyy

NATO summit to not be productive without resolving issue of inviting Ukraine to organization – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit enemy radar Sky worth $100 mln in Crimea – source

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

LATEST

Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

BES exposes fraud sunflower export scheme via Odesa customs, state budget fails to receive UAH 13 mln

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Some EUR 58 mln already collected within IT coalition, Spain joins

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

Zelenskyy thanks President of Finland, PM of Denmark for confirming participation in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, PMs of Norway, Iceland discuss Peace Summit, defense cooperation, support for Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Germany to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system, additional EUR 500 mln – Baerbock

Limited U.S. permission to strike Russia is step forward to protect Ukraine's border areas – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD