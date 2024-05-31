Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that at the alliance's summit in Washington, further steps will be taken to bring Ukraine closer to membership, which will become the country's main security guarantees.

He said this on Friday in Prague at a press conference at the end of an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance member countries.

"We discussed Ukraine's path to NATO membership. Allies agree that Ukraine's future is in NATO. And we are determined to make progress in charting this path. Membership will be Ukraine's ultimate security guarantee. It will ensure a lasting peace; and provide the stability needed for reconstruction. We are working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General expressed hope that at the summit in Washington, the allies "will can take further steps." " also believe strongly that the fact that we will most likely establish a mission or stronger structure for providing support to Ukraine. That will help to move Ukraine closer to membership," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg said while "the Allies agree that Ukraine should be a member, but the timing of the invitation depends on when there will be consensus and when the conditions are met."