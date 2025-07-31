Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:18 31.07.2025

Khortytsia operational group denies Russian claim of capturing Chasiv Yar

Spokesman for Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces Viktor Trehubov has denied the Russian fake about the capture of the town of Chasiv Yar in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.

"This is just another baseless Russian fake," the spokesman told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete occupation of the town of Chasiv Yar. The DeepState map currently shows that the southern part of the city is not controlled by the Russians.

As DeepState explained later that day, the enemy did not occupy Chasiv Yar, but only carried out another "flag-raising" operation in the rear of the Defense Forces. "Today, a video appeared showing the enemy planting flags in the Shevchenko and Tsekh No. 2 neighborhoods, but the occupiers do not have control over the city and the places where they did this," DeepState said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that over the last two months, the enemy has managed to literally advance a little from the northeast and east to Shevchenko microdistrict and that's it. "The rest of the events are banal penetration into the rear in the dark with raincoats and raising flags in the light. Most of those 'flag-raising' are already dead, because this is a one-way action," the they added.

"The control of the Defense Forces over the city is confirmed by both operational-tactical officers and ordinary soldiers of the 24th Motorized Rifle Brigade, who hold the most difficult section of the city," DeepState said.

