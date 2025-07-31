In Zaporizhzhia, 7 people evacuated from frontline village, incl 2 children

A family of seven people was evacuated by police and the Chaplain's Patrol from Veselianka (Zaporizhia region) due to increased enemy shelling, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"The large family was taken out under the cannonade of nearby explosions. People are scared – at night they survived shelling and another air attack. They spent the night in the cellar with their children. There are craters and destroyed houses in the village," the police said.

According to information, the family, which includes two girls, nine and 16 years old, and their furry pets – a family of cats, will travel to Zaporizhia, and soon – to Odesa region, where housing has been found for the internally displaced persons.

The children hope not only for safety, but also for the fact that they will finally be able to fully study at school.