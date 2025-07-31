Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the night-time combined attack by Russia has increased to 12 people, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"The clearing of the rubble is still ongoing at the site of the Russian attack in Sviatoshynsky district. Unfortunately, rescuers continue to unblock the bodies of the deceased. As of now, there are ten victims at this location. In total, there are 12 in Kyiv," he said in Telegram.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Emergency search operations are ongoing.

Earlier, 11 deaths and 135 injured were reported.