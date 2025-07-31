Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:10 31.07.2025

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

1 min read

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the night-time combined attack by Russia has increased to 12 people, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"The clearing of the rubble is still ongoing at the site of the Russian attack in Sviatoshynsky district. Unfortunately, rescuers continue to unblock the bodies of the deceased. As of now, there are ten victims at this location. In total, there are 12 in Kyiv," he said in Telegram.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the strikes. Emergency search operations are ongoing.

Earlier, 11 deaths and 135 injured were reported.

Tags: #tkachenko #administration #attack

MORE ABOUT

18:42 31.07.2025
Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

14:58 31.07.2025
135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

12:09 31.07.2025
As result of night attack in Kyiv, seven people died

As result of night attack in Kyiv, seven people died

09:23 31.07.2025
Six killed in Kyiv, incl six-year-old child

Six killed in Kyiv, incl six-year-old child

09:14 29.07.2025
Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

09:15 28.07.2025
In Darnytsky district, five people were injured, incl child – Klitschko

In Darnytsky district, five people were injured, incl child – Klitschko

11:17 26.07.2025
Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

09:41 24.07.2025
6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

10:00 22.07.2025
One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

10:48 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy emphasizes continued production of drone interceptors after Russian night attack

Zelenskyy emphasizes continued production of drone interceptors after Russian night attack

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia increases passenger traffic by 1.2% in H1 2025

In Zaporizhzhia, 7 people evacuated from frontline village, incl 2 children

Stefanchuk proposes to regulate issue of online broadcasts of parliamentary sessions under Parliament's Rules of Procedure

Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss additional supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

Khortytsia operational group denies Russian claim of capturing Chasiv Yar

Ukrzaliznytsia transports 14.4 mln tonnes of construction materials in H1 2025

AD
AD