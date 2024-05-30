Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Group 13, with the help of Ukrainian attack maritime drones Magura V5, successfully attacked the ship-boat composition of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"In order to neutralize attack sea drones on the approach to Uzkaya Bay, the Russian occupiers in Crimea took military aircraft into the sky 32 times, in particular - Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 aircraft and Ka helicopters - 27/29 and Mi-8. The invaders also chaotically used small arms and 30-mm cannons. However, nothing prevented the special forces of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry from successfully completing the combat mission: as a result of the attack, two Russian boats were destroyed - according to preliminary data, high-speed transport ones - airborne KS-701 Tunets," the Intelligence Agency reported on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The Agency notes that the special operation was made possible thanks to the support of the United24 global platform.

According to the Main Intelligence Agency, since the beginning of 2024, the Group 13 special forces, using Magura V5 maritime attack drones, have already destroyed the Russian missile ship Ivanovets, the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, the corvette Sergei Kotov, and the high-speed patrol boat Mongoose.