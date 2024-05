Baldyniuk: Memory of Martynenko will forever remain in our hearts

President of the Ukrkondprom Association Olexander Baldynyuk expressed condolences to the Interfax-Ukraine team, the family and loved ones of Alexander Martynenko.

“The bright memory of Olexander Vladlenovich, a talented leader, a famous journalist, a kind, sensitive, decent person will forever remain in our hearts,” Badlyniuk said in a letter to Interfax-Ukraine.