Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government approved a resolution prepared by the Ministry of Finance, which allocates EUR 5 million to the educational sector of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Lithuanian government, the support announced in March during the visit of Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste to Kyiv will be aimed at restoring and reconstructing destroyed schools and kindergartens in Ukraine by installing bomb shelters and other security equipment.

"As Russia's war against Ukraine continues, we must help Ukrainians keep hope for the future. To do this, it is extremely important to ensure the possibility of educating the younger generation even in wartime and educating children, despite the constant risk of airstrikes … The EUR 5 million allocated by Lithuania (for the creation of bomb shelters) will complement the bilateral reconstruction projects that are being implemented in the educational sector and will contribute to broader support from the international community," said Skaiste, who is quoted as saying in a press release.

Lithuania's support will be transferred to an account opened by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine in the NBU. The funds raised will be used to restore educational and scientific institutions damaged/destroyed as a result of hostilities, as well as to purchase training facilities and computer equipment, modernize scientific and innovative infrastructure, ensure a safe educational environment, including the installation of bomb shelters, and for other needs. The funds will be allocated on a bilateral basis from funds borrowed on behalf of the State.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania's support provided to Ukraine amounts to 1.5% of the country's GDP. The Ministry of Finance actively supports Ukraine through the instruments of the European Union and international financial institutions. At the moment, almost EUR 70 million has been allocated or planned in the form of grants and guarantees, EUR 20 million has already been transferred to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.