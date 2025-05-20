Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

The 18th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia should hit the aggressor where it "really hurts", in particular, energy, liquefied natural gas, oil, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said.

"Deception, disruption, distraction and delay – Putin's playbook to avoid sanctions and responsibility. Europe must break this vicious circle. 18th sanctions package must strike the aggressor where it really hurts – energy, LNG [liquefied natural gas], oil, nuclear fuel and financial institutions must be our targets," he said on the X social network.