Lithuanian FM: The world must stay united in supporting Ukraine, which defends not only its territory, but also all of Europe

Photo: https://x.com/BudrysKestutis/status/1932028389562503348

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys commented on his trip to Kyiv, saying the train moved "through the shower of missiles and drones."

“Today I am in Kyiv - a city scarred by war but unshaken in spirit. In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its missile & drone attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, homes& even hospitals. This morning, our train had to pass through the shower of missiles and drones striking the cities of Rivne and Dubne. Just days ago, a strike on Kharkiv killed and injured dozens, including children. These are not accidents - they are deliberate acts of terror aimed at breaking Ukraine’s will,” Budrys noted in his post on the social network X.

“But Ukraine stands firm, defending not just its territory, but the principles of freedom& democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe. Peace will not come through appeasement. The world must stay united in supporting Ukraine - militarily, economically& politically,” the minister added.