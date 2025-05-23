There’re 15 underground schools in Ukraine, another 180 planned to be put into operation by year end – Education Ministry

There are 15 underground schools operating in frontline regions of Ukraine, and another 180 are planned to be put into operation by the end of the year, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadia Kuzmychova.

"We have more than 13,000 schools in Ukraine if we are talking about the whole country. About 80% of schools are provided with various civil defense structures or simple shelters," Kuzmychova said on the national telethon on Friday.

According to her, the remaining 20% ​​include schools in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, where the simplest shelters do not guarantee safety, and it is necessary to build radiation shelters.

She also reported that underground schools (anti-radiation shelters) are being built exclusively in frontline areas.

"If we are talking about the number of those already built, there are 15 of them. In particular, eight are in Zaporizhia region," she added.

At the same time, she said that about two hundred more are under construction, and there are plans to commission about 180 facilities by the end of the year.