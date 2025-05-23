Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:10 23.05.2025

There’re 15 underground schools in Ukraine, another 180 planned to be put into operation by year end – Education Ministry

1 min read

There are 15 underground schools operating in frontline regions of Ukraine, and another 180 are planned to be put into operation by the end of the year, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadia Kuzmychova.

"We have more than 13,000 schools in Ukraine if we are talking about the whole country. About 80% of schools are provided with various civil defense structures or simple shelters," Kuzmychova said on the national telethon on Friday.

According to her, the remaining 20% ​​include schools in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, where the simplest shelters do not guarantee safety, and it is necessary to build radiation shelters.

She also reported that underground schools (anti-radiation shelters) are being built exclusively in frontline areas.

"If we are talking about the number of those already built, there are 15 of them. In particular, eight are in Zaporizhia region," she added.

At the same time, she said that about two hundred more are under construction, and there are plans to commission about 180 facilities by the end of the year.

Tags: #schools #nadia_kuzmychova

MORE ABOUT

14:03 21.03.2025
Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

16:33 04.02.2025
UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

16:26 14.11.2024
More than 200,000 Ukrainian children attend German schools – ambassador

More than 200,000 Ukrainian children attend German schools – ambassador

21:02 31.07.2024
Shmyhal orders to arrange shelters in school basements or find alternative technical solutions

Shmyhal orders to arrange shelters in school basements or find alternative technical solutions

20:11 29.05.2024
Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

20:37 06.05.2024
Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

18:45 27.12.2023
Purchases of school buses in 2023 to be reduced given 15-20% rise in price of equipment - experts

Purchases of school buses in 2023 to be reduced given 15-20% rise in price of equipment - experts

19:37 08.11.2023
Pilot project of school of UAV operators for teenagers starts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Pilot project of school of UAV operators for teenagers starts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

19:17 01.09.2023
Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

17:55 01.09.2023
Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

HOT NEWS

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

Three people killed, four injured over past day in Donetsk region

Death toll from shelling in Kherson region grows to three

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

LATEST

Ukraine's NovaPay led in transactions in 2024, while privatmoney topped in transfer volumes

Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

Film about Russian crimes in Bucha wins gold at New York Festivals

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

Three people killed, four injured over past day in Donetsk region

Death toll from shelling in Kherson region grows to three

Producer Bardash sentenced to ten years in prison for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine

Invaders lose 1,050 servicemen in past 24 hours

Second ministerial social policy summit held in Lviv

AD
AD