Umerov, Syrsky visit Kharkiv direction

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited the frontline areas in Kharkiv direction, where heavy fighting continues.

“Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, we are constantly working in the frontline regions. By communicating on the ground with brigade commanders, we can better understand all of our troops' needs, which we try to respond to immediately,” Umerov said on Facebook.

The minister added that they are investigating new possibilities for supporting our defense industry to ensure the army's logistical needs and timely shipment of the necessary weapons. Currently, we are working on the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to allocate an additional UAH 370 billion for the purchase of weapons.

“Recently, I visited Kharkiv direction, where heavy fighting is going on. Our defenders are actively resisting the enemy, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. We understand the enemy's intentions and monitor the situation. I heard a report on the operational situation in the region from the commanders of the brigades that are restraining the enemy's efforts in this direction,” Umerov said.

In addition, he held a productive meeting with the leadership of the region and the SBU, discussed the current situation and ways to improve it.

“We continue to strengthen our positions and do everything possible to protect our motherland,” the minister said.