19:10 28.03.2025

Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

There is a physical presence of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region, appropriate steps have been taken to disperse Russian troops a little below Kursk region to prevent an invasion of Sumy one, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"In Kursk direction, as I said, the guys are doing everything possible and impossible... there is our physical presence there without any surrounding presence... While we are there, it is a deterrent moment so that the Russians do not start an invasion of Sumy region... We are preparing with appropriate steps, reducing the accumulation of their troops and dispersing them... for this, a little below Kursk region, we have taken appropriate steps," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

