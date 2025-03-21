Russian losses since beginning of 2024 exceed 500,000 people – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Thanks to the professional combat work of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of Russian personnel since the full-scale invasion have exceeded 900,000 people, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Since the beginning of 2024, in a year and almost three months, the total losses of the Russian occupiers have amounted to more than half a million people (540,790)," Syrsky said in the Telegram channel.

He thanked everyone involved for their contribution to the fight against the Russian aggressor.