More than 10 ground-based robotic complexes of domestic development approved for operation by Defense Ministry since year start

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation more than 10 ground-based robotic complexes of domestic development.

According to the ministry’s press service, a number of domestic manufacturers are working on the creation of new models and types of robotic systems that aim to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian-made robotic systems have already been tested in combat conditions and have been evaluated by the end user - Ukrainian defenders. Designers and manufacturers took into account the comments and wishes of our military personnel, so robotic ground platforms have many “surprises" for the enemy.

“The purpose of ground-based robotic platforms is different: to be carriers of weapons, to help our soldiers fire from hiding without being in danger. In addition, ground robots can perform the tasks of evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, perform logistical support - deliver ammunition and other goods to combat positions under enemy fire, and set up minefields. Or vice versa, to clear the area, responding to the commands of the sapper operator,” the message says.

The codification and further admission of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production to operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased with funds from the state budget for units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.