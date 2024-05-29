Tymoshenko: there is always a shortage of people like Martynenko

Photo: Dmytro Larin

The head of the faction ‘Batkivshchyna’ about the death of the founder of the agency ‘Interfax-Ukraine’:

‘Alexander Martynenko, the founder and head of the agency Interfax-Ukraine’ died. A man who stood at the very origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine. I knew him for a long time. Very delicate, intelligent and intelligent... There is a shortage of such people. Such people are always missing. Bright memory!", Tymoshenko wrote on Facebook.