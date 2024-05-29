Facts

09:22 29.05.2024

Zelenskyy, Montenegro discuss preparations for Peace Summit, steps to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to end

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Montenegro discuss preparations for Peace Summit, steps to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday discussed with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro the preparations for the Peace Summit, in particular steps that could bring closer the completion of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

"Today we discussed with Mr. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro the preparations for the Peace Summit and our steps that could bring closer the end of the completely criminal Russian invasion of our Ukrainian land," Zelenskyy's Telegram channel said.

Zelenskyy noted that "real peace and a fair end to Russian aggression can only happen on the basis of international law, only on the basis of the UN Charter."

"It is on this basis that we proposed the Peace Formula, and each of its points contains only the protection of life. For all nations of the world this is still important. Therefore, we are waiting for different nations, different states, all continents at the Peace Summit, so that everyone can show their leadership in protection of common values and peace," he added.

In addition, he emphasized that Ukraine appreciates that Portugal is committed to "real peacemaking efforts" and thanked that this country will be at the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15, as well as for helping to attract other leaders to this global effort.

Tags: #montenegro #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:47 29.05.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for aid provided, noting it 'not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps ensure long-term peace, security in Europe'

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for aid provided, noting it 'not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps ensure long-term peace, security in Europe'

18:08 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

14:23 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

13:02 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Biden’s absence at Peace Summit would be ‘not very strong decision,’ one Putin will applaud with a standing ovation

Zelenskyy: Biden’s absence at Peace Summit would be ‘not very strong decision,’ one Putin will applaud with a standing ovation

09:45 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers, factions of Spanish Parliament

Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers, factions of Spanish Parliament

20:08 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

18:41 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

18:08 27.05.2024
Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

13:31 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

22:19 24.05.2024
President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

Another victim dies as result of enemy attack on Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

LATEST

Russia again cancels Intl Army Games, probably due to lack of personnel, equipment – British intelligence

Kuchma about Martynenko: He always had many plans and projects

Tymoshenko: there is always a shortage of people like Martynenko

Arakhamia: Martynenko’s death is a great loss for Ukrainian journalism

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

UAV attack on power facility in Rivne region led to short-term loss of power to consumers – Ukrenergo

Stefanishyna at meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council calls on allies to strengthen air defense of Ukraine

Another victim dies as result of enemy attack on Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

AD
AD
AD
AD