Zelenskyy, Montenegro discuss preparations for Peace Summit, steps to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday discussed with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro the preparations for the Peace Summit, in particular steps that could bring closer the completion of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

"Today we discussed with Mr. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro the preparations for the Peace Summit and our steps that could bring closer the end of the completely criminal Russian invasion of our Ukrainian land," Zelenskyy's Telegram channel said.

Zelenskyy noted that "real peace and a fair end to Russian aggression can only happen on the basis of international law, only on the basis of the UN Charter."

"It is on this basis that we proposed the Peace Formula, and each of its points contains only the protection of life. For all nations of the world this is still important. Therefore, we are waiting for different nations, different states, all continents at the Peace Summit, so that everyone can show their leadership in protection of common values and peace," he added.

In addition, he emphasized that Ukraine appreciates that Portugal is committed to "real peacemaking efforts" and thanked that this country will be at the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15, as well as for helping to attract other leaders to this global effort.