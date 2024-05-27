Ukraine will sign security agreement with Lithuania in near future – Zelenskyy-Nauseda talk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a bilateral security agreement will be signed between Ukraine and Lithuania in the near future.

“On my way to Spain, I had a call with Lithuania’s President GitanasNauseda. I congratulated him on his strong election victory and wished him inspiration in his future work for Lithuania's prosperity,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram.

The leaders discussed preparations for important international events - the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the European Council Summit and the NATO Summit.

As Zelenskyy noted, Lithuania and President Nauseda personally are making every effort to ensure that these events end in success for Ukraine, European unity and global security.

The President of Ukraine also announced an agreement with the President of Lithuania to sign a bilateral agreement within the framework of the G-7 declaration in the near future.

As reported, the second round of presidential elections took place in Lithuania on May 26, as a result of which incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda won with 75% of the vote.