MFA and UN call on partners to redouble efforts to protect environment for future of young citizens of Ukraine

On World Environment Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an event entitled "Green Recovery of Ukraine through the Eyes of Children", jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The event was attended by representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine. The event was also joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha together with the Primate of the OCU, His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, who were holding a meeting at the MFA at that time.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on all partners to unite and redouble their efforts to protect the environment for the sake of the future of young Ukrainians. Green recovery is crucial to ensure a sustainable, safe and healthy future for Ukraine.

More than three years of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation have had a significant negative impact on the environment and climate in Ukraine and created unprecedented threats to the most vulnerable segments of society, in particular Ukrainian children.

Increased greenhouse gas emissions, environmental degradation, including soil and water pollution, the presence of military debris and exposure to hazardous substances, all combine to pose significant threats to public health and to economic development and recovery.

"In all crisis situations, one of the most vulnerable groups are children. The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is no exception. The aggressor destroys homes and schools where Ukrainian children live and study. The aggressor leaves a significant toxic trace, which many generations of Ukrainians will have to overcome," said First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia during the event.

Since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against the state, UNEP has remained a reliable partner of Ukraine in matters of environmental protection and restoration of unique ecosystems, whose expertise in synergy with other UN agencies and international partners allows it to support the government of Ukraine in its efforts to comprehensively respond to the acute challenges of war in the field of environmental protection.

"Even despite the challenges, a greener and more sustainable future is achievable," said UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale.

"We must prioritise a green recovery, despite the ongoing war. A recovery in which children and young people play an active role in creating and inheriting an environment that is conducive to their health and well-being," added Schmale.

One of the important areas of UN assistance in Ukraine is the implementation of projects in the area of ​​providing citizens with access to safe drinking water. The aggressor's constant attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, in particular the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam by the Russian armed forces, only worsen the already difficult situation in this area: permissible water safety standards in some sources are exceeded by 30-40 times.

With UN support, specialists in Ukraine are doing everything possible to ensure water supply to affected communities, despite the destruction and damage to infrastructure, as well as power outages.

During the event, heads of foreign embassies and international organizations in Ukraine had the opportunity to see children's drawings dedicated to the theme of green recovery of Ukraine, in particular the winners of the contest "The Future of the Planet is in Our Hands!", held with the support of UNICEF, UNEP and the OSCE.

"We call on the international community to further consolidate joint efforts in order to protect what is most precious - the future of our children," the Foreign Ministry urged.