Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:11 02.06.2025

Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

2 min read
Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

The text of the peace proposals that the Ukrainian delegation plans to present to the Russian side at peace talks on Monday has already appeared, Reuters reports.

It is reported that the proposed roadmap begins with a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, followed by the return of all prisoners of war held by each side and Ukrainian children taken to territory controlled by Russia, and then a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to this plan, Moscow and Kyiv - with the participation of the United States and Europe - will work to agree on the conditions under which they can reach an agreement on a complete cessation of the war.

The Ukrainian framework conditions for the peace agreement, set out in the document, are reportedly largely consistent with those previously put forward by Kyiv.

These include the absence of restrictions on Ukraine's military power after the conclusion of the peace agreement, the absence of international recognition of Russia's sovereignty over parts of Ukraine captured by Russian forces, and reparations for Ukraine.

The document also states that the current location of the front line will be the starting point for negotiations on territory.

Tags: #proposals #agreement

