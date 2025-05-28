Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia expects everyone to support holding a new round of "direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations" in Istanbul on June 2.

Russian media also report that, according to Lavrov's statement, the Russian delegation headed by V. Medinsky is ready to present Ukraine with a memorandum outlining Moscow's position "on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that there was no agreement to transfer the memorandum to the American side.

As Lavrov recalled, “with the support of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, it was possible to create conditions for the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations,” the first round of which took place in Istanbul on May 16.