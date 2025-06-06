Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 06.06.2025

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

2 min read
Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Leading Ukrainian banks have reduced the amount of loans issued for the implementation of investment projects by more than five times - to UAH 252 million from UAH 1.3 billion, although the number of such loans increased to 86 from 79, according to information from the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to it, the number of approved applications also increased - from 67 in April to 98 in May, and their amount increased from UAH 192 million to UAH 2.6 billion.

The National Bank added that the total number of applications submitted in May increased to 231 from 107 in April, and their volume to UAH 1.4 billion from UAH 1.1 billion.

In general, as the regulator noted based on a survey of 20 banks, from June 2024 to May 2025, banks began financing projects for the installation of energy equipment with a total capacity of over 705 MW for UAH 18.2 billion after receiving 4,500 applications for a total amount of UAH 86.4 billion.

The National Bank clarified that since June 2024, the largest amount of funds has been directed to the purchase and installation of gas-piston cogeneration units (262 MW), the construction of solar power plants (249 MW), and the purchase of diesel and gasoline generators (130 MW).

According to him, banks also lend to the population: in May, the number of energy loans to them increased to 616 for UAH 110 million compared to 565 for UAH 105 million in April.

In total, 7,980 loans for UAH 1.2 billion have been provided to the population since June 2024, and the volume of the gross portfolio of loans to individuals for the specified purposes, taking into account repayment, is UAH 962 million.

As reported, in June 2024, with the assistance of the NBU, 20 banks controlling over 85% of the sector's net assets signed a memorandum of readiness to finance the restoration of the energy sector. The lending programs take into account the needs of SMEs and large businesses, as well as households. Enterprises can receive financing for the construction of solar, wind and biogas plants, the creation of gas turbine and gas piston power plants, as well as the purchase of industrial batteries and accumulators.

Tags: #energy #loans

MORE ABOUT

09:42 27.05.2025
Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

20:10 20.05.2025
UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

17:38 16.05.2025
Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

19:16 15.05.2025
Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

20:36 14.05.2025
Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

10:56 13.05.2025
DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

20:46 07.05.2025
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

13:03 06.05.2025
Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

19:24 01.05.2025
Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

10:03 01.05.2025
Luxembourg allocates EUR10 mln to support Ukraine's energy resilience

Luxembourg allocates EUR10 mln to support Ukraine's energy resilience

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

LATEST

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

Yusov: Tense negotiations continue to prepare new major exchange

Reps of foreign embassies & charitable organizations visit site of enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

MFA and UN call on partners to redouble efforts to protect environment for future of young citizens of Ukraine

Kharkiv under enemy air attack – Terekhov

Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

AD
AD