Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Leading Ukrainian banks have reduced the amount of loans issued for the implementation of investment projects by more than five times - to UAH 252 million from UAH 1.3 billion, although the number of such loans increased to 86 from 79, according to information from the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to it, the number of approved applications also increased - from 67 in April to 98 in May, and their amount increased from UAH 192 million to UAH 2.6 billion.

The National Bank added that the total number of applications submitted in May increased to 231 from 107 in April, and their volume to UAH 1.4 billion from UAH 1.1 billion.

In general, as the regulator noted based on a survey of 20 banks, from June 2024 to May 2025, banks began financing projects for the installation of energy equipment with a total capacity of over 705 MW for UAH 18.2 billion after receiving 4,500 applications for a total amount of UAH 86.4 billion.

The National Bank clarified that since June 2024, the largest amount of funds has been directed to the purchase and installation of gas-piston cogeneration units (262 MW), the construction of solar power plants (249 MW), and the purchase of diesel and gasoline generators (130 MW).

According to him, banks also lend to the population: in May, the number of energy loans to them increased to 616 for UAH 110 million compared to 565 for UAH 105 million in April.

In total, 7,980 loans for UAH 1.2 billion have been provided to the population since June 2024, and the volume of the gross portfolio of loans to individuals for the specified purposes, taking into account repayment, is UAH 962 million.

As reported, in June 2024, with the assistance of the NBU, 20 banks controlling over 85% of the sector's net assets signed a memorandum of readiness to finance the restoration of the energy sector. The lending programs take into account the needs of SMEs and large businesses, as well as households. Enterprises can receive financing for the construction of solar, wind and biogas plants, the creation of gas turbine and gas piston power plants, as well as the purchase of industrial batteries and accumulators.