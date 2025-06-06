Yusov: Tense negotiations continue to prepare new major exchange

Preparations for the exchange of the seriously ill, seriously wounded, young people and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders continue; reports of allegedly unilateral actions by the Russian Federation regarding the repatriation of the bodies of the dead are not true, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) reports.

"Statements by representatives of the aggressor state about the alleged start of the return of bodies or repatriation activities as a result of the agreements in Istanbul do not correspond to reality. Preparations for the exchange of seriously ill, seriously wounded, youth and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders are ongoing," the headquarters said on Telegram on Friday.

Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Andriy Yusov also confirmed that no repatriation actions had taken place.

"Tense negotiations continue to prepare for a new major exchange. Our negotiating team, in difficult conditions, is defending the interests of Ukrainian prisoners. As always, this vital process is accompanied by information attacks and fakes from the enemy; the captors are once again manipulating sensitive and emotional topics to achieve their chauvinistic goals," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Russian media, on Friday, Russian representatives brought the bodies of the dead to the border, but the Ukrainian side refused to accept them without explanation.