White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said during a press briefing at the White House that U.S. President Donald Trump generally remains positive about progress in resolving the war in Ukraine but is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if necessary.

She said Trump reserves the right to impose sanctions against Russia and is ready to use them if necessary.

When asked by a journalist whether Trump had been informed about Ukraine's attacks on Russia, Levitt briefly answered "No."