Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Thanks to the support of partners, hundreds of infrastructure facilities have already been built in Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Hundreds of infrastructure facilities have already been rebuilt together with our friends in Europe, with our friends and partners in various countries, in the United States – thanks to cooperation between regions and cities,” Zelenskyy said, speaking at the III International Summit of Cities and Regions.

He thanked everyone who helped Ukraine get through the winter.

“The Russians did everything they could to plunge us into blackout. Thanks to our cooperation, we received over 7,000 units of energy equipment,” the President added.

He also reported that there are already 454 projects in alternative energy.

“We deeply value our cooperation in the field of cultural diplomacy and in supporting our people who, during the war, have found refuge in your cities and communities – our people among yours,” the president said, addressing the summit participants.