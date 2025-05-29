Ukraine, Finland sign agreements on energy, education, security

Photo: Pixabay

Ukraine and Finland have signed a series of agreements in the fields of energy, education, and security. The signing ceremony took place in Kyiv on Wednesday, with the participation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

One of the key documents signed was a memorandum on developing a partnership in the energy sector. The memorandum aims to consolidate efforts to create a sustainable, secure, decentralized, and environmentally friendly energy system in Ukraine.

Another important agreement focuses on implementing the Learning Together 2 program. This initiative is designed to advance high-quality academic education as part of the New Ukrainian School reform, specifically targeting students in grades 10 through 12.

In addition, a joint statement was signed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of security. The statement underscores the countries' readiness to jointly implement projects related to ammunition production, defense industry development, research, and information exchange.

"Today, together with the Prime Minister of Finland, we also plan to meet with representatives of Finnish companies to discuss their involvement in Ukraine’s recovery and the implementation of bilateral cooperation projects," Shmyhal announced during a briefing following the signing ceremony.