Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on awarding the Golden Heart badge of distinction to foreigners who have made a personal contribution to providing charitable and humanitarian aid in the context of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Decree No. 390/2025 was published on the President’s website.

According to the text of the document, the following were awarded the badge of honor: Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg (France) Véronique Berthole, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe Marc Cools, Chairperson of the German-Ukrainian organization Blau Gelbes Kreuz (Blue-Yellow Cross) Linda Mai, Mayor of St. Anton am Arlberg (Austria) Helmut Mall, Director of the Matsuguchi Tadashi Ukrainian Research Center at Kobe Gakuin University, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Kobe (Japan) Yoshihiko Okabe, Mayor of Grafenwörth (Austria) Alfred Riedl, Chairman of the Executive Council of Oslo (Norway) Eirik Lae Solberg, and Executive Director of the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) Klen Jäärats.