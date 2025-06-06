Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:18 06.06.2025

Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy awards Golden Heart badge to foreigners involved in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on awarding the Golden Heart badge of distinction to foreigners who have made a personal contribution to providing charitable and humanitarian aid in the context of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Decree No. 390/2025 was published on the President’s website.

According to the text of the document, the following were awarded the badge of honor: Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg (France) Véronique Berthole, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe Marc Cools, Chairperson of the German-Ukrainian organization Blau Gelbes Kreuz (Blue-Yellow Cross) Linda Mai, Mayor of St. Anton am Arlberg (Austria) Helmut Mall, Director of the Matsuguchi Tadashi Ukrainian Research Center at Kobe Gakuin University, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Kobe (Japan) Yoshihiko Okabe, Mayor of Grafenwörth (Austria) Alfred Riedl, Chairman of the Executive Council of Oslo (Norway) Eirik Lae Solberg, and Executive Director of the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) Klen Jäärats.

Tags: #decree #state_awards

MORE ABOUT

16:08 07.02.2025
Zelenskyy dismisses Special Commissioner for Intl Security Guarantees and Development of Defense Forces Moisiuk

Zelenskyy dismisses Special Commissioner for Intl Security Guarantees and Development of Defense Forces Moisiuk

16:48 25.01.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree banning talks in Oct 2022 to stop separatism in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs decree banning talks in Oct 2022 to stop separatism in Ukraine

12:24 20.01.2025
Decree on sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists enters into force

Decree on sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists enters into force

12:06 20.01.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions blocking pro-Russian propagandists

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions blocking pro-Russian propagandists

20:55 12.11.2024
Zelenskyy signs decree on establishment of SBI Day on Nov 12

Zelenskyy signs decree on establishment of SBI Day on Nov 12

17:59 19.08.2024
Zelenskyy replaces ambassador of Botswana – decree

Zelenskyy replaces ambassador of Botswana – decree

18:23 13.05.2024
Zelenskyy replaces First Dpty Head of Foreign Intelligence Service – decree

Zelenskyy replaces First Dpty Head of Foreign Intelligence Service – decree

15:42 09.05.2024
Hereha re-appointed commander of AFU Support Forces – decree

Hereha re-appointed commander of AFU Support Forces – decree

20:50 01.05.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

19:50 12.04.2024
Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

LATEST

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

America maintains high level of support for Ukraine, delighted with Spider Web operation - Yermak following his visit to USA

Yusov: Tense negotiations continue to prepare new major exchange

Reps of foreign embassies & charitable organizations visit site of enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Enemy continues to try to break through Ukrainian defense, most actively in Pokrovsk direction

MFA and UN call on partners to redouble efforts to protect environment for future of young citizens of Ukraine

Amount of energy loans granted in May decreases by 5 times, approved loans increase by 13.5 times - NBU

Kharkiv under enemy air attack – Terekhov

Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

AD
AD