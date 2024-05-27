Spain to transfer Patriot missiles, Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

Spain plans to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an arms package worth EUR 1.13 billion announced in April, El Pais newspaper reports, citing its own sources.

"Spain will transfer to Ukraine a dozen of the most important Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, as well as 19 used German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks and other Spanish-made weapons, including anti-drone weapons and ammunition," the report states.

The new arms commitments will be announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official visit to Madrid on Monday, where he will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe.