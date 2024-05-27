Facts

15:03 27.05.2024

Spain to transfer Patriot missiles, Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

1 min read
Spain to transfer Patriot missiles, Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

Spain plans to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an arms package worth EUR 1.13 billion announced in April, El Pais newspaper reports, citing its own sources.

"Spain will transfer to Ukraine a dozen of the most important Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, as well as 19 used German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks and other Spanish-made weapons, including anti-drone weapons and ammunition," the report states.

The new arms commitments will be announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official visit to Madrid on Monday, where he will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe.

Tags: #tanks #missiles #spain

MORE ABOUT

20:45 27.05.2024
Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

Spain to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 1 bln of military aid this year, EUR 5 bln over three years

18:12 27.05.2024
Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

13:31 27.05.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

09:18 24.05.2024
Invaders fire 13 missiles at Ukraine during day, carry out 37 airstrikes using 47 bombs - General Staff

Invaders fire 13 missiles at Ukraine during day, carry out 37 airstrikes using 47 bombs - General Staff

17:58 07.05.2024
Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss continuation of military aid

Zelenskyy, Spanish PM discuss continuation of military aid

13:31 07.05.2024
The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

18:40 01.05.2024
Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

20:34 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

18:29 30.04.2024
UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

19:39 29.04.2024
Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Association of IT Enterprises asks govt to create conditions for import of devices supporting WiFi 7 standard

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

Zelenskyy expected in Portugal on Tuesday

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

Syrsky says he signs documents allowing first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers

Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

Chinese MFA on Zelenskyy's call for Xi Jinping to participate in Peace Summit: We support intl peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Our partners must understand that providing us with air defense is about defense, not about attacking Russia

Participation in Peace Summit confirmed by 90 states already – Zelenskyy

One killed, ten injured as result of enemy strike on Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD