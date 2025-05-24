Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

On Saturday night, Ukrainian defenders shot down six missiles and 128 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as drones of other types, launched by Russian occupiers, in addition, 117 drone imitators were suppressed by electronic warfare, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 8:30 a.m., the air defense shot down six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (Kyiv) and neutralized 245 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country. Some 128 were shot down by fire weapons, 117 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)," the report says.

In total, on the night of May 24 (from 20:30 on May 23), the enemy launched an attack on Ukraine using 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, attacking Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Zaporizhia regions, and also launched 250 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators at Ukraine, primarily at Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions suffered.