Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will be able to find a response to Russian missile attacks in a certain period of time if it receives proper funding for its program, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We can surprise Russia if we have the funds. Indeed. All these missiles of theirs - we will find a response. If we have funding in a certain period of time. Can this bring us closer to peace? Yes. Because I think that the Russians do not yet feel the war. We do. And they do not feel it," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on May 27.

He also reported that the Russian Federation is mobilizing 50,000 military personnel per month, in May – 40,000.

"They pay them more than $10,000. I mean different budgets: local, government, and authorities. There is a lot of things there. They make payments to sign contracts, and so on," said Zelenskyy.