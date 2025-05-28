Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:29 28.05.2025

Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will be able to find a response to Russian missile attacks in a certain period of time if it receives proper funding for its program, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We can surprise Russia if we have the funds. Indeed. All these missiles of theirs - we will find a response. If we have funding in a certain period of time. Can this bring us closer to peace? Yes. Because I think that the Russians do not yet feel the war. We do. And they do not feel it," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on May 27.

He also reported that the Russian Federation is mobilizing 50,000 military personnel per month, in May – 40,000.

"They pay them more than $10,000. I mean different budgets: local, government, and authorities. There is a lot of things there. They make payments to sign contracts, and so on," said Zelenskyy.

Tags: #missiles

MORE ABOUT

11:51 24.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

11:26 24.05.2025
Death toll from missile attack on Odesa port grows to three, while six remain wounded

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa port grows to three, while six remain wounded

18:53 06.05.2025
Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

09:52 27.03.2025
Enemy loses 96 air-launched cruise missiles

Enemy loses 96 air-launched cruise missiles

12:58 03.02.2025
Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

21:01 28.01.2025
Missile attack hits private enterprise in Mykolaiv

Missile attack hits private enterprise in Mykolaiv

13:08 25.01.2025
In Ukraine, 2 guided air missiles, 46 enemy UAVs shot

In Ukraine, 2 guided air missiles, 46 enemy UAVs shot

10:04 20.01.2025
No enemy missile carriers present in Black Sea – Navy

No enemy missile carriers present in Black Sea – Navy

12:15 15.01.2025
Thirty enemy missiles, 47 out of 117 drones shot down at night, 27 lost from location

Thirty enemy missiles, 47 out of 117 drones shot down at night, 27 lost from location

10:42 06.01.2025
Two guided aircraft missiles, 79 enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine

Two guided aircraft missiles, 79 enemy UAVs shot down in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

LATEST

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Close to 50% of Ukraine’s strategic mineral resources in Russia-occupied areas – minister

AD
AD