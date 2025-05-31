Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:27 31.05.2025

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

2 min read
Ukrainian defenders shot down 69 UAVs and three guided missiles on Saturday night, 30 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare means, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type [drones of other types] and three guided aircraft missiles X-59/69 in the east, south, north and center of the country. Some 42 were shot down by fire weapons, and 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare means," the message said.

At the same time, enemy air attack targets were recorded in 13 locations.

As reported, on the night of May 31 (from 19:30 on May 30), the enemy attacked with 114 air attack targets. In particular, 107 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda – the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, two attack UAVs (unspecified type) from Belgorod region – Russia, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region - Russia, and three X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of Belgorod region - Russia.

The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Sumy region and Donetsk region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #defense_forces #uavs #missiles

