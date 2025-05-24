Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:26 24.05.2025

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa port grows to three, while six remain wounded

1 min read

 Another person wounded in the Russian strike on Odesa port with two ballistic missiles died in hospital on Friday, said Oleh Kiper, chairman of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"The number of victims of yesterday's attack by Russians in Odesa has increased. Unfortunately, a 41-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends," Kiper wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the strike has reached three, and six remain wounded.

Earlier it was reported that one worker of Odesa port was killed and eight were injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers. As a result of the attack, the engine room was damaged, windows and doors in administrative buildings were knocked out, and vehicles and equipment were destroyed. Later, a 71-year-old Odesa resident died in hospital from his injuries.

Tags: #missiles #odesa_port

