Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA/35455

On Tuesday, the Russians struck the suburbs of Sumy with ballistic missiles - a child died, six injured, most of them children, one child is in extremely serious condition, the regional military administration reports.

"A child died as a result of an enemy missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy... Six people were injured. Most of the injured were children. One child is in extremely serious condition. Civilian infrastructure was hit by the Russians," the telegram message says.