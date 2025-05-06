Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:53 06.05.2025

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

1 min read
Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children
Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA/35455

On Tuesday, the Russians struck the suburbs of Sumy with ballistic missiles - a child died, six injured, most of them children, one child is in extremely serious condition, the regional military administration reports.

"A child died as a result of an enemy missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy... Six people were injured. Most of the injured were children. One child is in extremely serious condition. Civilian infrastructure was hit by the Russians," the telegram message says.

Tags: #sumy #missiles

MORE ABOUT

20:14 06.05.2025
Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

14:51 18.04.2025
Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

09:40 18.04.2025
One dead, one injured as result of enemy drone attack on bakery in Sumy – prosecutor's office

One dead, one injured as result of enemy drone attack on bakery in Sumy – prosecutor's office

19:16 17.04.2025
Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

15:41 15.04.2025
USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

19:28 14.04.2025
Young wrestler from Sumy helps victims escape from bus blocked by missile attack

Young wrestler from Sumy helps victims escape from bus blocked by missile attack

17:07 14.04.2025
Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

15:31 14.04.2025
“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

12:58 14.04.2025
Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

11:41 14.04.2025
Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

AD
AD