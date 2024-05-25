Facts

17:17 25.05.2024

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against two individuals, number of Russian media companies, entities operating in military-industrial complex, fintech

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated May 22, 2024 On the application and abolition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Decree No. 340/2024 was also signed on May 22, 2024.

According to the NSDC decision, sanctions are imposed against two individuals – against Yevgeny Voronin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Panama, and Alexey Fedorenko, founder and head of several enterprises operating in the military-industrial complex, in particular Parus Corporation LLC.

The list of legal entities against which sanctions are imposed includes 69 enterprises, more than 20 media companies operating both in Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, and in Russia itself, as well as companies associated with the military-industrial complex and companies conducting financial settlements and working in finance.

Among the sanctioned media companies are the television and radio company NTV-PLUS LLC; JSC Channel One; Worldwide Network; JSC TV and Radio Company of the Armed Forces of Russia "Zvezda;" JSC Moscow Media; Autonomous non-profit organization Information Center for Radio Broadcasting; Art and Culture "Faith, Hope, Love"; JSC TV and Radio Company Petersburg; Accept LLC (Television channel Ren TV); Multimedia Information Center "Izvestia" LLC; Autonomous non-profit organization "Public Television of Russia;" CJSC Multimedia Holding; JSC Editorial office of the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets; Autonomous non-profit organization TV and radio company "Crimea;" Studio Yalta TV LLC; TV and radio company "Yalta" LLC and others.

Sanctions were also imposed against URANIS LLC, which is engaged in the development and production of radio equipment, components of HF and VHF radio communication complexes, against WebMoney.Ru LLC, Computational Powers JSC and others.

Among the sanctioned companies are a number of enterprises with Ukrainian registration. These are, in particular, the DP "Financial Company "ElMI;" WebMoney.UA LLC; DP "Financial Institution 'VM-Factor;" Agency of Guarantees LLC.

