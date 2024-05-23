Facts

20:02 23.05.2024

Norwegian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit

1 min read
Norwegian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store.

"[I] thanked him for his concrete efforts to isolate Russia. We discussed the battlefield situation and our defense cooperation. Our teams have finalized the text of our bilateral security agreement, which we plan to sign at the earliest opportunity. Prime Minister also confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit," the head of state said on X Social Network on Thursday.

