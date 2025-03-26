Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who is paying a visit to Kyiv, noted the importance of the participation of European countries and Ukraine in the peace negotiation process so that a "new Yalta" does not occur.

"We think a lot about the experience of what happened in Yalta, Crimea, which is Ukrainian. Eighty-five years ago, the great powers of that time actually met only to agree on how the Second World War would be ended. But the result was a very long division of Europe, and we do not want to see another Yalta in this sense. This is a truly European issue, not just a Ukrainian one," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and Norwegian Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Tonje Brenna in Kyiv.

Eide stressed that "we do not want to allow Putin to set conditions that will resemble Yalta" [agreements between the leaders of the USA, Great Britain and the USSR in 1945].

"The times when great powers decided the future of European countries without their presence are over. Since this only leads to new wars," he stressed.