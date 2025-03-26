Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:19 26.03.2025

Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

1 min read
Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who is paying a visit to Kyiv, noted the importance of the participation of European countries and Ukraine in the peace negotiation process so that a "new Yalta" does not occur.

"We think a lot about the experience of what happened in Yalta, Crimea, which is Ukrainian. Eighty-five years ago, the great powers of that time actually met only to agree on how the Second World War would be ended. But the result was a very long division of Europe, and we do not want to see another Yalta in this sense. This is a truly European issue, not just a Ukrainian one," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and Norwegian Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Tonje Brenna in Kyiv.

Eide stressed that "we do not want to allow Putin to set conditions that will resemble Yalta" [agreements between the leaders of the USA, Great Britain and the USSR in 1945].

"The times when great powers decided the future of European countries without their presence are over. Since this only leads to new wars," he stressed.

Tags: #norway

MORE ABOUT

19:50 26.03.2025
Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

19:47 26.03.2025
Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

19:38 26.03.2025
Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

14:28 26.03.2025
Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army

Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army

20:56 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

18:45 20.03.2025
Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

12:10 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Norway

Zelenskyy arrives in Norway

13:36 17.03.2025
Norway to allocate $7.8 bln to Ukraine this year

Norway to allocate $7.8 bln to Ukraine this year

20:54 12.03.2025
Norwegian research funds develop new technology to study war crimes against Ukraine

Norwegian research funds develop new technology to study war crimes against Ukraine

09:16 07.03.2025
Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

LATEST

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

Zelenskyy arrives in France

AD
AD
Empire School
AD