Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Naftogaz Group received critically important energy equipment from the Norwegian government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As noted in the Group's release, the official transfer of the equipment, the certificates for which were accepted by head of Naftogaz Roman Chumak and head of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia Serhiy Lahno, took place on Wednesday in Kyiv.

It is noted that NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy received 16 gas-piston generating sets with a total capacity of 150 MW, which will provide backup electricity and heat supply to critical infrastructure and residential areas.

"This support would strengthen the energy security of two major Ukrainian cities and provide electricity and heat to over 500,000 residents of Dnipropetrovsk region during the next heating season," Chumak said.

JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia has received equipment to enhance natural gas production, which is critically important for the country's energy security.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, whose words are quoted in the release, emphasized that the transferred equipment is not only a short-term solution, but also a strategic investment in a more sustainable and secure energy future for Ukraine.

"We understand the critical role of reliable energy in rebuilding communities and fostering economic recovery, and we are committed to standing with Ukraine as it navigates these challenges. We’re confident that this investment will contribute significantly to a more prosperous and secure Ukraine," he commented.

It is also reported about assistance with the delivery of equipment to NPC Ukrenergo - two 330 kV autotransformers with a capacity of 200 MVA, which will increase the stability and reliability of the Ukrainian power system.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers noted that UNDP is proud to partner with Norway in the supply of this important equipment, which, according to him, will have a significant impact on the lives of millions of Ukrainians.

Naftogaz clarified that the Norwegian government and UNDP are closely cooperating in the following key areas: the supply of backup generators, solar power plants and AC generators, support for civil infrastructure in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipro and Lviv, as well as ensuring stable power and heat supply for schools, hospitals and critical facilities.